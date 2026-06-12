6 injured when SUV crashes into CTA bus on Near South Side

Six people were taken to the hospital after an SUV crashed into the side of a CTA bus on Friday night on the Near South Side.

The crash happened just before 9 p.m. at Cermak Road and State Street.

Chicago Fire Department officials said six people from the bus were taken to the hospital in good condition after the crash.

According to unconfirmed police dispatch reports, police might have been chasing the SUV before the crash. Three people inside ran off after the crash, and one was taken into custody, according to dispatch reports.