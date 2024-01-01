Watch CBS News
Police question person of interest in suspected road-rage shooting on Chicago's North Side

By John Odenthal

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police late Monday were questioning a person of interest connected to an apparent road-rage shooting in the Edgewater-Andersonville area.

At 7:55 p.m. New Year's Eve Sunday, a 35-year-old man was driving along Foster Avenue just west of Ashland Avenue, when police said he tried to make a U-turn.

At some point afterward, another man got out of a Chevrolet Tahoe and fired shots.

The victim was shot in the face, and was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition.

The victim was at one of at least 22 people shot over the New Year's weekend in Chicago. Two have died of their wounds.

