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Suspect accused of 2 separate batteries in Naperville, Illinois, sought by police

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
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Jeramie Bizzle

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Naperville police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect they said battered two women in separate incidents last month near park district pathways.

The first incident happened around 7:45 on Tuesday, Aug. 25, near Hillside Road and Washington Street. The second incident happened around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 30, near Gartner Road and Edgewater Drive.

Police said in both incidents, the suspect made unwanted physical contact with the victims. Neither of the victims suffered injuries.

Police described the suspect as a white or Hispanic male between 17 and 22 years old, last seen wearing dark clothing and a large backpack while riding a larger-style e-bike. The suspect may have had Apple-style headphones.

Naperville battery suspect on e-bike
Police said the suspect made unwanted physical contact with the victims on Aug. 25 and Aug. 30 near park district pathways. Naperville Police Department

Naperville Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information about the incidents is asked to contact the Naperville Police Department's Investigations Division at 630-548-2955. Tipsters can also contact NapervilleCrimeTips@naperville.il.us, Crime Stoppers at 630-420-6006, or www.napervillecrimestoppers.com. All tipsters may remain anonymous. 

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