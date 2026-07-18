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Chicago police seek to identify suspect who injured rider on CTA Green Line platform in Bronzeville

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
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Jeramie Bizzle

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Chicago police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect accused of injuring a CTA rider in Bronzeville early Saturday morning.

It happened shortly after 5 a.m. at the Bronzeville Green Line station in the 0-100 block of East 35th Street.

CPD says the suspect approached the victim on the platform and injured the victim unprovoked before fleeing.

The suspect was caught on surveillance camera and was described as an African American man who appeared to have been wearing a green shirt, gray pants, black shoes, and a backpack.

Green Line suspect sought
Suspect is being sought by police accused of injuring a rider on a Green Line platform in Bronzeville. CBS News Chicago

Anyone with information is asked to contact Public Transportation Detectives at 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference No. JK337838.

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