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Chicago police release photos of suspect on dirt bike in Gold Coast hit-and-run crash

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
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Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

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Chicago police released photos of the suspect wanted in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left a 45-year-old woman injured in the Gold Coast last month.

The incident happened on July 20 around 3:47 p.m. in the 1400 block of North Lake Shore Drive.

Police said that the woman who was cycling on the Lakefront Bike Path was struck by an unknown man
wearing a black ski mask and black clothing and recklessly driving a yellow dirt bike.

bike-path-suspect.jpg
Chicago Police Department

The suspect was last seen in the area of Milwaukee Avenue and Chicago Avenue. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521
or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, using reference No. JK34660

In:

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