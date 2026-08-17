Chicago police release photos of suspect on dirt bike in Gold Coast hit-and-run crash

Chicago police released photos of the suspect wanted in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left a 45-year-old woman injured in the Gold Coast last month.

The incident happened on July 20 around 3:47 p.m. in the 1400 block of North Lake Shore Drive.

Police said that the woman who was cycling on the Lakefront Bike Path was struck by an unknown man

wearing a black ski mask and black clothing and recklessly driving a yellow dirt bike.

Chicago Police Department

The suspect was last seen in the area of Milwaukee Avenue and Chicago Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521

or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, using reference No. JK34660