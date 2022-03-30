Suspect Jose Matias, 18, in custody in shooting that killed man, wounded teen girl at Fashion Outlets mall in Rosemont

ROSEMONT, Ill. (CBS) -- A teenage suspect was in police custody late Wednesday in the shooting that killed a man and wounded a 15-year-old girl at the Fashion Outlets of Chicago mall last week.

A nationwide warrant was issued a day earlier for the suspect, Jose Matias, 18. He was taken into Rosemont police custody around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday without incident, police said.

A surveillance image of Jose Matias. Rosemont Police

Police said late Friday that they were called to the mall for multiple reports of shots fired. They found two confirmed victims in the food court area, both of whom were in initially in critical condition when they were taken to area hospitals.

The man, later identified as Joel Valdes, 20, by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office, was pronounced dead at the hospital. A 15-year-old girl was stabilized at the hospital.

Police said Tuesday that Matias was seen on surveillance video pulling out a gun and shooting toward Valdes. The incident stemmed from a quarrel between two unknown parties that included Valdes and Matias, police said.

The 15-year-old girl was an innocent bystander who was hit in the wrist, police said. She has now been released from the hospital and is recovering at home.

After the shooting, police said Matias drove off in a maroon 2008 Honda. The car was later found in west suburban Bellwood by the Cook County Sheriff's police.

The shooting at the mall was an isolated incident and there was no active shooter, Rosemont police have said repeatedly.

But nonetheless, CBS 2's Charlie De Mar noted that it was a robbery that affected everyone in the mall. The entire mall was evacuated by police as they investigated, and many were left in tears as they came out of the mall and embraced loved ones as they reunited.