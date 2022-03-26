Two people shot at Fashion Outlets of Chicago mall in Rosemont

ROSEMONT, Ill. (CBS) -- Two people were shot and wounded Friday evening at the Fashion Outlets of Chicago in Rosemont.

Rosemont Public Safety reported there were two confirmed gunshot victims at the mall. The victims were taken to an area hospital in an unspecified condition.

Police described the shooting as isolated and said there was no active shooter at the mall.

But they said the shooter was not on the scene.

A witness, Stringer Harris, reported on Facebook Live that he was near the Prada store on the second level of the mall when he heard gunshots on the level below.

Harris' Facebook Live video showed officers armed with long guns walking on the first level of the mall. A siren or alarm was also heard sounding throughout the mall.

As of just before 9 p.m., officers were evacuating the mall of all civilians store by store. They say the area is safe, but still an active crime scene.

Police have set up a reunification point for people who got lost at the Caddy Shack restaurant in the 9000 block of West Balmoral Avenue. They say anyone looking for friends and family should meet there.