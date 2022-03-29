Police issue warrant for Jose Matias, 18, in shooting that killed man and wounded girl at Fashion Outlets of Chicago mall in Rosemont

ROSEMONT, Ill. (CBS) -- Police in Rosemont have issued a nationwide arrest warrant for a teenage suspect in a shooting that left a man dead and a 15-year-old girl wounded at the Fashion Outlets of Chicago mall last week.

The Rosemont Public Safety Department, the Major Case Assistance Team, and other agencies have been investigating leads in the shooting, which happened on Friday evening. Based on interviews, witness statements, and surveillance video, authorities have now issued a nationwide arrest warrant for Jose Matias, 18, of Chicago.

A surveillance image of Jose Matias. Rosemont Police

Police said late Friday that they were called to the mall for multiple reports of shots fired. They found two confirmed victims in the food court area, both of whom were in initially in critical condition when they were taken to area hospitals.

The man, later identified as Joel Valdes, 20, by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office, was pronounced dead at the hospital. A 15-year-old girl was stabilized at the hospital.

Police said Tuesday that Matias was seen on surveillance video pulling out a gun and shooting toward Valdes. The incident stemmed from a quarrel between two unknown parties that included Valdes and Matias, police said.

The 15-year-old girl was an innocent bystander, police said. She has now been released from the hospital and is recovering at home.

After the shooting, police said Matias drove off in a maroon 2008 Honda. The car was later found in west suburban Bellwood by the Cook County Sheriff's police.

The shooting at the mall was an isolated incident and there was no active shooter, Rosemont police have said repeatedly.

Anyone who might know where Matias is, should call Rosemont police at (224) 585-2865. The public can also issue an anonymous tip by texting TIP RSPD, along with the content of the tip, to the number 888-777.

Police said Matias should be considered armed and dangerous.