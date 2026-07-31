Suspect found dead after double homicide in Harvey, Illinois, coroner says

The suspect in a double homicide in south suburban Harvey on Thursday has been found dead in downstate Illinois, according to the Fayette County Coroner.

Two people and a dog were shot and killed inside a home in the south suburbs near the intersection of 150th and Vine on Thursday morning.

One of the victims was identified as 50-year-old Aaron Jones, who lived down the street from the home where he was killed, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office. The second victim's name has not been released.

Police said two dogs were also shot, including one dog who died and another in critical condition.

The Fayette County Coroner said the suspect was found dead near Farina, Illinois, about 90 miles east of St. Louis. The suspect's name has not been released. The coroner's office said an autopsy has been completed, but is pending further investigation.

CBS News Chicago is reaching out to Harvey police for more information on the suspect.