Suspect charged with stabbing a 45-year-old man on Near North Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is charged with stabbing another man on Chicago's Near North Side Wednesday evening.

Daniel Salinas, 27, was identified as the suspect who ten minutes prior stabbed and seriously injured the 45-year-old victim, in the 1100 block of North LaSalle around 7:53 p.m.

The suspect was stopped by a witness until officers arrived, according to police.

He was placed into custody and charged with one felony count of aggravated battery – use of a deadly weapon.

Salinas is due in bond court Friday.