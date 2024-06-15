Chicago man charged with shooting ice cream vendor, leading to SWAT standoff on Southeast Side

The video above is from a previous report.

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was charged in connection with the shooting of an ice cream vendor that led to a SWAT standoff at a home on Chicago's Southeast Side earlier this week.

Chicago Police officers arrested 29-year-old Paul Redd on Wednesday just before 9 p.m. in the 10800 block of South Avenue J. He was charged with two felonies, including aggravated assault with discharge of a firearm and aggravated battery with discharge of a firearm.

Redd is accused of shooting and wounding the vendor, a 67-year-old man, in the 10700 block of South Ewing Avenue at 7:37 p.m.

The vendor was shot in the leg and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Police said during this incident, two female victims were nearby but were not hurt.

Police say Redd and another suspect ran into a house, prompting a SWAT team to respond to the scene.

Both Redd and the second suspect were eventually taken into custody without incident, according to police.

He was scheduled for a detention hearing on Saturday.

No further information was immediately available.