Watch CBS News
Local News

Ice cream vendor shot, injured on Chicago's Southeast Side, gunmen flee into home

By Alex Ortiz

/ CBS Chicago

Ice cream man shot on Chicago's Southeast Side, standoff follows
Ice cream man shot on Chicago's Southeast Side, standoff follows 00:29

CHICAGO (CBS) – An ice cream vendor on Chicago's Southeast Side was shot Wednesday evening, and the shooters ran into a home, which prompted a SWAT response.

Police said the 67-year-old victim was in the 10700 block of South Ewing Avenue around 7:37 p.m. when he was approached by two people with handguns who shot him.

The vendor was shot in the leg and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, initially reported in good condition.

Both shooters ran into a house. A SWAT team responded to the scene. As of 10 p.m., the standoff was ongoing, police said.

Video posted to the Citizen app appeared to show the victim on the ground near a sidewalk with an injury to his leg and first responders attending to him. There were also what appeared to be two mobile ice cream carts near him on the sidewalk.

Alex Ortiz

Alex Ortiz is a web producer for CBS Chicago and a native of Romeoville in the southwest suburbs.

First published on June 12, 2024 / 8:53 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.