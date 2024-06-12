Ice cream vendor shot, injured on Chicago's Southeast Side, gunmen flee into home

CHICAGO (CBS) – An ice cream vendor on Chicago's Southeast Side was shot Wednesday evening, and the shooters ran into a home, which prompted a SWAT response.

Police said the 67-year-old victim was in the 10700 block of South Ewing Avenue around 7:37 p.m. when he was approached by two people with handguns who shot him.

The vendor was shot in the leg and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, initially reported in good condition.

Both shooters ran into a house. A SWAT team responded to the scene. As of 10 p.m., the standoff was ongoing, police said.

Video posted to the Citizen app appeared to show the victim on the ground near a sidewalk with an injury to his leg and first responders attending to him. There were also what appeared to be two mobile ice cream carts near him on the sidewalk.