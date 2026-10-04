Suspect accused of killing 2 girlfriends faces 3rd murder charge

A man already charged with murdering two of his former girlfriends now faces murder charges in the death of a teenager more than a year ago.

Anthony Nunnally, 21, is accused of shooting and killing Travon Freeman, 17, on Sept. 29, 2025, near Russell Square Park on Baker and 83rd Place.

Freeman had been riding his new bike to school at the time of the shooting.

Nunnally was already in jail, accused of killing a 17-year-old girl in October 2025 and a 19-year-old woman in September 2024.

Prosecutors say Nunnally was a gang member and that he was dating the teen girls at the time of their deaths.