Watch CBS News
Local News

Suspect charged in South Side shooting that left 1 man seriously hurt

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was charged in connection to a shooting of a 44-year-old man on the city's South Side earlier this month.

William Hunter, 54, was arrested on Wednesday by the Chicago police and the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, in the 500 block of West 62nd Street.

Police said Hunter was identified as the suspect who shot the victim in the 3900 block of South Lake Shore Drive in the Kenwood neighborhood on July 8.

He was placed into custody and charged with attempted first-degree murder.

Hunter is scheduled to appear in bond court Friday.

No further information was immediately available. 

First published on July 28, 2023 / 6:55 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.