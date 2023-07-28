Suspect charged in South Side shooting that left 1 man seriously hurt

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was charged in connection to a shooting of a 44-year-old man on the city's South Side earlier this month.

William Hunter, 54, was arrested on Wednesday by the Chicago police and the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, in the 500 block of West 62nd Street.

Police said Hunter was identified as the suspect who shot the victim in the 3900 block of South Lake Shore Drive in the Kenwood neighborhood on July 8.

He was placed into custody and charged with attempted first-degree murder.

Hunter is scheduled to appear in bond court Friday.

No further information was immediately available.