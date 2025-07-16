Watch CBS News
Susana Mendoza not running for 4th term as Illinois comptroller
Susana Mendoza announced she will not run for a fourth term as Illinois comptroller.

She made the announcement at a press conference in Little Village Wednesday morning, becoming emotional at times as she spoke. She has served three terms as the state's top fiscal officer.

Speaking to reporters, Mendoza touted her accomplishments as comptroller, city clerk of Chicago and an Illinois state representative.

She did not say what her plans for her next step are but did say she's not done with public service. Insiders expect her to make a run at becoming mayor of Chicago, challenging Brandon Johnson for office in the mayoral election in 2027. 

