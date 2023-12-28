Police seek to identify suspects in slaying of Chicago shopping center security guard

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police have released surveillance video from a shooting that killed a security guard just days before Christmas at a shopping center in the Chatham neighborhood.

Detectives are trying to identify three suspects after 53-year-old security guard Edward Creamer was shot and killed while confronting a group of shoplifters on Dec. 20 at a shopping center near 87th and Cottage Grove.

Surveillance images of three people wanted in the shooting death of a security guard at a shopping center at 87th and Cottage Grove in the Chatham neighborhood of Chicago on Dec. 20, 2023. Chicago Police

Video released on Thursday shows two men and a woman loading items into shopping baskets and a Nike bag and walking out of the store shortly before 1 p.m. Police said one man pulled out a gun and shot a Creamer three times.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to call Area 2 detectives at 312-747-8271.

Police said they fled the scene in a Nissan Maxima that had been stolen one day earlier. The Maxima had Illinois license plate CW25426.

Police have not identified the store involved, but other workers at the shopping center have said it happened at the DTLR clothing store.

"The security officer, you know, he was known by many – very friendly; would say hello to us all the time before we started our shifts," said China Brown, who works at the shopping center, "and it's kind of sad knowing that we lost a really good person today."

Brown was working her normal shift when she heard gunshots on the day of the shooting. Her colleagues counted eight rounds.

"Imagine doing your daily job, and then just hear gunshots out of nowhere," said Jirah Tankson, who also works at the shopping center.

Brown and her colleagues ducked when the shots rang out.

"We just heard the gunshots, and like everybody was trying to get down, but we didn't know where they was coming from or where they was flying from," said Tankson.

The employees later ran outside to find Creamer on the ground. He was later pronounced dead at University of Chicago Medical Center.

"He was on the ground. He had an open wound to his head," Brown said. "It was terrible."

They recognized him as the security guard they see every day – assigned to protect the DTLR a few doors down.

"He would keep you protected no matter where you were," said Brown. "If you were in the Magic Bails, he would just, you know, make sure, you know, you knew he was there."