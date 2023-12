Slain Chicago security guard's daughter remembers him as a protector Police have released surveillance video from a shooting that killed a security guard just days before Christmas at a shopping center in the Chatham neighborhood. Detectives are trying to identify three suspects after 53-year-old security guard Edward Fontaine Creamer was shot and killed while confronting a group of shoplifters on Dec. 20 at a shopping center near 87th and Cottage Grove.