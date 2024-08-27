Video shows person of interest in slaying of Chicago postal worker Octavia Redmond

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police released new surveillance video on Tuesday showing a person of interest wanted in the shooting death of a postal worker in West Pullman last month.

Part of the video shows a man getting into a white Dodge Durango in the 7000 block of South Campbell Avenue before the shooting.

Another piece of video shows a man getting out of a Durango near 121st and Harvard, running across the street and out of view, then running back to the vehicle before it drives off.

Police have said 48-year-old postal worker Octavia Redmond was in front of a home near 121st and Harvard around 11:40 a.m. on July 19, when a man walked up and shot her. She was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

The getaway vehicle was later found abandoned and torched in the middle of a field in the 8900 block of South Holland Avenue.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Area 2 detectives at 312-747-8271. Anonymous tips can be submitted to cpdtip.com.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service has announced a $250,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction. Tips can be provided to the agency's 24/7 hotline at 877-876-2455. All calls will be kept confidential.