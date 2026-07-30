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Surveillance video captures thieves breaking into Chicago Lawn smoke shop

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

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Surveillance video captured thieves breaking into a smoke shop in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood. 

Video from inside Riggity Wrecked at 59th Street and Francisco Avenue shows two people in masks breaking into the front door around 3:30 a.m.

Once inside, the suspects smashed video poker machines and an ATM, but did not leave with money. 

The video then shows a police car pulling up as the suspects get back into an SUV.  An officer opened a door to the SUV as the suspects drove off. 

The owner of the smoke shop told CBS News Chicago this is the second time in three days thieves broke into the store. He believes it was the same crew. 

Police are investigating. 

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