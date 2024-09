Sunshine returns to start the week in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Sunshine returns to the Chicago area.

Monday will be a warmer day with highs in the upper 70s.

A cold front brings in cooler air on Tuesday and Wednesday. There is a small chance for a shower early Tuesday morning.

Highs will be in the lower 70s with lows in the 40s through the mid-week. Warmer highs return on Thursday with pleasantly mild conditions for the weekend.