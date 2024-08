Sunny skies for first day of Chicago's DNC

CHICAGO (CBS) — Sunny skies ahead for the first day of Chicago's Democratic National Convention.

Highs will be cooler in the upper 70s.

A high swim risk is in effect for Lake Michigan beaches through Tuesday evening. According to the National Weather Service, waves could reach 5 to 8 feet, causing dangerous swimming and boating conditions.

Sunny skies continue throughout the week.

Highs will climb to the 90s by the weekend.