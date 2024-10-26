Sunny, cool fall weekend in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Beautiful fall weather is taking over Chicago this weekend.

CBS News Chicago

Saturday morning, temperatures are starting in the 30s and 40s with a mainly clear sky. Once the sun is up, temperatures will start warming towards the upper 50s.

It will be breezy at times with a northerly wind. The winds will relax tonight, with clear skies remaining. Lows will drop into the upper 30s. If you have any Saturday night plans, plan on another chilly night.

Sunday features more of the same, with a cool start to the day and slightly warmer temperatures by mid-afternoon. Temperatures will peak near 63 degrees with a southerly wind. This weekend's weather is perfect for decorating the house for Halloween or going to an apple orchard.

As high pressure settles and sticks around for these next several days, temperatures will warm to record-breaking territory Tuesday.

CBS News Chicago

What to expect on Saturday



Sunshine featuring a few high clouds with a high of 59.

Cooler temps tonight

Mostly clear with an overnight low of 39.

Sunny on Sunday

Sunny skies with a high of 63.

CBS News Chicago