CHICAGO (CBS)-- Tickets for the Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash Festival go on sale Friday.

Post Malone, Playboi Carti and Young Thug and Gunna will be headlining the hip hop music festival in Douglas Park in June. The festival will feature over 60 artists.

Tickets on sale Friday at 10am on https://t.co/2sLibeJ5Yo - RT for a chance to win 2 GA 3 Day Passes! pic.twitter.com/d4VpbEvmkd — The Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash (@thesummersmash) April 6, 2022

Summer Smash starts June 17 and you can buy tickets online.