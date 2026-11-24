It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Chicago's Field Museum of Natural History, with some remains of creatures that lived many millions of years before there was such thing as Christmas getting in on the action.

For the first time ever, Sue the Tyrannosaurus Rex — who lived during the Cretaceous period about 67 million years ago and whose remains have been on display at the Field Museum since 2000 — has been adorned with a Santa hat.

The eight-foot-wide hat was specially designed not to damage the fossil's replica skull. Sue's real skull is kept in a protective case nearby.

"Sue's Santa hat was made in-house by our exhibitions team, and they designed it so there was no way that it could damage the specimen, so it's got a lot of cushioning underneath, and it's weighted so that it's not really hanging on any part of the skull itself," said Field Museum fossil collection manager Matthew Brown.

Some of Sue's dino friends — including Maximo the Titanosaur, who stands proudly in the museum's Stanley Field Hall where everyone enters and where Sue used to be — have also received Santa hats.

The dinos will be wearing their holiday hats into the New Year.