Subway worker shot on Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A Subway worker was shot on the city's Northwest Side.

Chicago police said a man walked into the restaurant, in the 4700 block of West Fullerton Avenue around 3 a.m. He approached the store clerk at the counter and demanded money from the register, police said.

The worker said no and that's when the offender started shooting.

The 23-year-old employee was hit in the hand and back. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No arrests have been made.