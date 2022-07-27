Watch CBS News
Local News

Subway worker shot on Northwest Side

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A Subway worker was shot on the city's Northwest Side.

Chicago police said a man walked into the restaurant, in the 4700 block of West Fullerton Avenue around 3 a.m. He approached the store clerk at the counter and demanded money from the register, police said. 

The worker said no and that's when the offender started shooting.

The 23-year-old employee was hit in the hand and back. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No arrests have been made. 

First published on July 27, 2022 / 5:06 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.