Subway worker shot on Northwest Side
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A Subway worker was shot on the city's Northwest Side.
Chicago police said a man walked into the restaurant, in the 4700 block of West Fullerton Avenue around 3 a.m. He approached the store clerk at the counter and demanded money from the register, police said.
The worker said no and that's when the offender started shooting.
The 23-year-old employee was hit in the hand and back. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
No arrests have been made.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.