Suburban DuPage County, others in elevated risk category as COVID-19 cases rise

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There is growing concern about a rise in COVID-19 cases across the nation and in Illinois. Public health experts say while positivity rates have been low in recent weeks, they are steadily inching up, and this comes as mask amndates are being lifted.

This week we have been watching the COVID-19 positivity rate jump for the first time in months. This, of course, is on the heels of spring break, relaxing mask mandates and holiday gatherings.

Now the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention upgraded suburban DuPage County's risk level to medium. It is one of a few counties currently above the low risk level.

The reason for that, based on CDC metrics, is that their case rate over the past week per 100,000 people is more than 200. DuPage County's is at 205. Then the seven-day average for new COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 people is at 4.3%. Inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients is at 1.4% over the past week.

Now, after a week of travel and spring break holidays and no more mask requirements on most air travel, the CTA or by most rideshare companies, health experts say they expected this.

CBS 2's Sabrina Franza asked how this might affect the future of masking, if there is any sort of bar that would make masks required again, at least in Cook County. So far the answer is no.

"So far they're not suggesting that we're going to reach that ultimate threshold," said Dr. Rachel Rubin, senior medical officer and co-lead of the Cook County Department of Public Health. "And on the other hand, I would say as we're seeing this increase in cases that people do use their good, best judgment."

Meantime, children under 5 still don't have access to a vaccine. Moderna and Pfizer submitted their applications to the Food and Drug administration weeks ago, but there has been no movement. Our expert told us the last they had heard the FDA was hoping to make a decision by sometime in May.