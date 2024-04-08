Suburban Chicago students experience "once-in-a-lifetime" eclipse

ELGIN, ll. (CBS)—Although the path of totality was some distance away, Monday's solar eclipse still made for an incredible day for high school students in Elgin.

Elgin School District U-46 administrators spent almost two years preparing for this eclipse day. When it arrived last Monday, students observed about 93% totality.

"It's honestly beautiful," Elgin High School student Aidan Bicocchi said as he observed the eclipse through protective eyewear in the Elgin High School Football Stadium.

"This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," said Elgin High School student Emilia Rodriguez.

About 1,400 students and teachers filled the football stadium to watch the show in the cosmos high above the goalposts – standing and sitting in total awe as the sky darkened.

As the temperature dropped, students paid close attention. Looking around, a student was on a smartphone or otherwise distracted. People were really engaged at the moment, defying what is often expected of teenagers.

"This is a once-in-a-lifetime moment for most people – especially to be able to do this at school with all of your friends," said Biocchi.

Districtwide in U-46, about 20,000 students observed the eclipse.

After the eclipse ended, the learning continued. Students will bring the experience back into their classrooms this week and beyond.

Deb McMullen, Science Coordinator for District U-46, said it was so important to make the event happen.

"We are a collaborative district. It was so worth it."