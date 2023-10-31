Suburban Chicago man doesn't know how many relatives he's already lost in Gaza

Suburban Chicago man says he's had several relatives killed in Gaza

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (CBS/AP) -- A suburban man is mourning relatives in Gaza – and he is not even yet sure how many.

Mohammed Abu Realh said his brothers-in-law, their wives, and their children were killed in Israeli airstrikes.

During a gathering Tuesday night in Bridgeview to honor the families, Realh spoke about the anxious wait for word about other family members still trapped in Gaza.

"They send me a message in the morning to say, 'Thanks to God, we have one more day that we're still alive,'" he said. "The savagery we get every single day, because you expect your family to be eliminated from the earth every single night - every single minute."

He said he believes 33 relatives have died in airstrikes so far, and five or six are still missing.

Israel on Tuesday defended an airstrike on Gaza that hit a refugee camp.

Hamas claims dozens of Palestinian civilians were killed. The Israeli military says the airstrike also took out a top Hamas commander and key planner of the Oct. 7 attack.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected calls for to facilitate the release of captives or end the war, which he has said will be long and difficult.

"Calls for a cease-fire are calls for Israel to surrender to Hamas," he told a news conference. "That will not happen."

Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, an Israeli military spokesman, declined to comment on where Israeli forces are deployed, but said additional forces had entered Gaza and operations would continue to "expand and intensify."