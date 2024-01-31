Watch CBS News
Local News

Suburban Chicago fire departments

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago suburban fire departments using new technology
Chicago suburban fire departments using new technology 00:38

CHICAGO (CBS) -- South suburban fire departments will be using the first-of-its-kind technology in the state.

It will sync dispatch services among several fire districts to send out instant alerts when extra help is needed in emergencies.

Currently, neighboring fire districts call each other by phone when they need help.

The new technology is expected to speed things up.

So far, 19 south suburbs, including Hazel Crest, Richton Park, and Orland Park, are signed up for the new technology.

CBS Chicago Team
cbs-2-logo-a.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on January 31, 2024 / 4:48 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.