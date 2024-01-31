Suburban Chicago fire departments

CHICAGO (CBS) -- South suburban fire departments will be using the first-of-its-kind technology in the state.

It will sync dispatch services among several fire districts to send out instant alerts when extra help is needed in emergencies.

Currently, neighboring fire districts call each other by phone when they need help.

The new technology is expected to speed things up.

So far, 19 south suburbs, including Hazel Crest, Richton Park, and Orland Park, are signed up for the new technology.