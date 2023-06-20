Suburban moving company goes out of business amid barrage of complaints; customers not pleased

Moving company goes out of business amid long trail of consumer complaints

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Illinois-based moving company has closed up shop, after intense scrutiny in the wake of multiple consumer complaints.

CBS 2's Lauren Victory and our former colleague Tim McNicholas have investigated Bulls Moving going back nearly two years. Now, frustrated customers feel the owner got of the company away scot-free – and they're still out cash, even with a judge ruling in their favor.

One of those customers was Eric Reisner, who showed us pictures as he complained about the way the truck was loaded as he moved.

"The motorcycle was laying on top of the boxes on its side – crushing stuff," Reisner said. "It literally looks like a garbage truck loaded."

That was almost three years ago.

"It was August of 2020," Reisner said.

At that time, Reisner paid thousands of dollars to Bulls Moving to transport his belongings from Wisconsin to Texas. The problems apparently began at pickup.

"They loaded everything, and then they demanded another $1,000," Reisner said.

Upon delivery, there was another issue besides physical damage.

"It was obvious we were missing stuff," Reisner said, "lots of stuff."

Some things on a list of items Reisner made are still missing - since 2020.

Reisner points the finger at the owner of Bulls Moving, Rafael Ohaneysan.

"He's done far worse to others," Reisner said.

We have heard that for years. In May 2021, a customer from Hoffman Estates told CBS 2 that Bulls Moving somehow lost his sentimental military paddle. By the time that story aired, Bulls Moving had been the subject of more than a dozen investigations by the Illinois Attorney General's office.

CBS 2 recently obtained copies of those complaints – which came in from all over the country.

"We never received our items. They stole them…. My husband was crying today," reads one.

"We have not seen or heard about our possessions since the day of pickup," said another.

A third person wrote about our reporting: "We are not the only people that this company has stolen from. They were on CBS."

Reisner said in September 2021, the Illinois Attorney General's office told him: "Sorry, we tried our best. You have to go after this civilly."

Reisner said the AG's office also gave him a handout about going to small-claims court.

So Reisner spent another year fighting Bulls Moving, and won a $39,000 judgment against Ohanesyan.

"I thought even if I got half, that would be great - never thinking I wouldn't get a dime," Reisner said.

Reisner has not been able to collect anything at all from the judgment – much though he has tried.

"They've run a background on assets - and there's no assets in his name or in the company's name," Reisner said.

He is out of options, because Bulls Moving is now out of business.

But Ohanesyan is not exactly out of the woods – and other customers aren't letting up either.

One woman successfully lobbied the DeKalb County, Georgia Sheriff's office to file a theft case against the former Illinois business owner.

"The detective said, 'Absolutely not,'" she said.

Ohanesyan turned himself in to deputies in October 2022.

Did two nights in jail, a dozen state attorney general investigations, and a $40,000 civil judgment change anything for Ohanesyan? Will he start over with a new moving company?

We don't have answers there. We called Ohanesyan several times – then got a message to "text only." That message no longer shows up on Victory's phone – because the person unsent the message and didn't write anything else.

We also tried to reach out to the Bulls Moving owner by email, via social media, and through messages to his lawyer – but got nowhere.

CBS 2 also asked why the Illinois stopped investigating Reisner's complaint against Bulls Moving. A spokesperson told us the issue was better suited for the court system – because Bulls Moving offered a refund, and Reisner wouldn't accept it.

The customers said the offer by the company was insultingly low.