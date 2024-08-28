Illinois Flag Commission to begin accepting submissions for redesign contest next week

CHICAGO (CBS) — Secretary of State Alexi Ginnoulias announced Wednesday that the Illinois Flag Commission will begin accepting submissions for a new state flag design starting next week.

The commission will accept ideas from the public as well as work with schools and libraries to inform everyone about the process and encourage them to participate.

Ten designs will be chosen that showcase the state's diversity of urban, suburban, and rural communities while inspiring renewed state pride.

"I'm excited to see the creativity of Illinois residents and how they display their passion for our great state," said Giannoulias, whose office is responsible for chairing the commission. "The symbols that represent and unify our state are important, and this presents an excellent opportunity to engage Illinoisans and showcase their pride."

The commission will host a two-month online public survey starting in January 2025. Residents can vote on either their favorites or to keep the current flag, which dates back to 1915 and features the state's seal on a white backdrop.

Last year, the Illinois House voted 71 to 40 on a bill that formed the commission to create a new state flag.

Other states are following suit with changing their flags.

Minnesota unveiled its new flag in December using a similar submission and voting method, and Michigan and Maine are also considering changing their state flags.

Submissions for the flag contest can be sent by mail or uploaded online beginning Tuesday, Sept. 3, and lasting through Oct. 18.

Additional information, including guidelines for the contest, can be found on the Illinois Secretary of State's website.