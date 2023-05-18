Illinois House vote in favor of new state flag commission
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois could soon have a new state flag.
On Wednesday, the Illinois House voted 71 to 40 on a bill that would form a commission to create a new state flag.
The current flag dates back to 1915 and features the state's seal on a white backdrop.
State lawmakers say they want a design just as iconic as the city of Chicago's flag - which you can spot on the flag post, t-shirt, and as someone's tattoo.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.