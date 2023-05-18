Watch CBS News
Local News

Illinois House vote in favor of new state flag commission

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Illinois House approves commission for new flag
Illinois House approves commission for new flag 00:24

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois could soon have a new state flag.

On Wednesday, the Illinois House voted 71 to 40 on a bill that would form a commission to create a new state flag. 

The current flag dates back to 1915 and features the state's seal on a white backdrop.

State lawmakers say they want a design just as iconic as the city of Chicago's flag - which you can spot on the flag post, t-shirt, and as someone's tattoo.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on May 18, 2023 / 9:18 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.