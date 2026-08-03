Students from Evanston Township High School move house built as part of course

Students at Evanston Township High School in Evanston, Illinois, are bringing a new meaning to the term "home school."

On Monday morning, the students began moving a two-story structure from the school at 1600 Dodge Ave. to 2120 Darrow Ave. about six blocks away near the North Shore Channel.

The home is part of the Geometry in Construction course at ETHS, where students learn math by building homes that are then sold as affordable housing.

People in the community were advised to look out for street closures for the move.