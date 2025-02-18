Students celebrate Black heroes and their achievements at suburban Chicago school

Students at a south suburban elementary school this week were celebrating Black history — past, present and future — and the events included a special honor for CBS News Chicago's Jermont Terry.

At Barack Obama School of Leadership in STEM in Chicago Heights, students dress the part to celebrate Black heroes in science, the arts, and media — both past and present.

Some youngsters dressed as Tuskegee Airmen for a drone demonstration in the school's STEM and Communication Media labs. Meanwhile, the Hidden Figures Lab brought together students portraying astronaut Mae Jemison and NASA mathematicians Katherine Goble Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan, and Mary Jensen for the mission of solving a space challenge.

Meanwhile, 9-year-old Aiden Talbert dressed as Jermont Terry, who was honored at the event Tuesday. Aiden channeled Terry's style, complete with a hat like the ones Terry often wears in live shots in the field.

Aiden Talbert, 9, dressed as Jermont Terry for a Black History Month event at Barack Obama School of Leadership in STEM in Chicago Heights. CBS

"I've seen pictures of you wearing hats, so just thought about it," Aiden told Terry.

Kids like Aiden got to play reporter for the day, taking their questions to a distinguished panel. The panel involved kids playing the roles of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., President Barack Obama, former U.S. Rep. Cori Bush, and Olympic gymnast Simone Biles — with each talking about the challenges and successes they experienced in their roles as trailblazers and leaders.

"I hope that they understand that they are great. They hold that greatness within themselves," said Barack Obama School of Leadership in STEM co-principal Danielle Gladstone. "They are no different than our visitors that came to us today and they, too, can do whatever they put their hearts to."

Students and their families also wrote stories about the contributions of their own family members as Black American heroes in an event called, "Someone You Should Know"— just like the late Harry Porterfield's old Channel 2 News segment.

Healthy eating tips were found in the school's horticulture lab, called "Roots of Resilience."

Parents also joined their kids on a tour of the school, and a journey through Black history. Each stop along the way was meant to inspire kids not just to study history, but to make it.

