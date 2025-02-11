Student put cameras in bathrooms at middle school, high school in Highland Park, Illinois, officials say

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- A juvenile student placed cameras and took recordings in restrooms at a middle school and high school in north suburban Highland Park, city and school officials said Tuesday.

Videos were taken of both adults and children in bathrooms at Edgewood Middle School and Highland Park High School, local officials said. The City of Highland Park, North Shore School District 112, and Township High School District 113 are working together to respond to the acts, according to a joint news release.

Highland Park police were called immediately after a staff member discovered a suspicious electronic device in a washroom at Highland Park High School, the city and school districts said. A juvenile student was behind placing the recording devices or mobile phones at both the high school and the middle school, officials said.

The city and school districts said Tuesday they were confident that all photo and video recording has been stopped. Administrators representing both school districts are working with Highland Park police to notify students and staff who may have been affected.

Because a juvenile suspect is involved, there are limits as to what can be shared, the city and school districts said.

However, the school districts said they were taking steps to provide counseling and mental health resources and enhance safety at the schools.

School staff has completed searches of all bathrooms in schools belonging to districts 112 and 113 to ensure there are no other recording devices.

In addition to Edgewood, District 112 includes Braeside, Indian Trail, Ravinia, Sherwood, Red Oak, and Wayne Thomas elementary schools and Northwood Middle School in Highland Park, and Oak Terrace Elementary School in Highwood. Township High School District 113 includes Deerfield High School in addition to Highland Park High School.

But again, the restroom cameras were only found in Edgewood Middle School and Highland Park High School.

Title IX investigators have also been launched. Title IX is the federal law that forbids sex-based discrimination in any school or other educational institution receiving federal funding. A Title IX investigation determines whether an incident of sex-based harassment, misconduct, or discrimination violates the Title IX Education Amendments of 1972.

Supports will also be made available to students and staff at Edgewood Middle School and Highland Park High School.

