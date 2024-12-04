Strong, wintry winds cause power outages, exacerbate fire in Chicago's southwest suburbs

Wintry winds take down trees, cause power outages, exacerbate fire in Chicago area

Wintry winds take down trees, cause power outages, exacerbate fire in Chicago area

Wintry winds take down trees, cause power outages, exacerbate fire in Chicago area

CRESTWOOD, Ill. (CBS) -- Strong winds this chilly Wednesday night have been a problem in much of the Chicago area—in particular the Southwest Side and the southwest suburbs.

Among the problems caused by the wind were power outages. As of 10 p.m., ComEd reported just under 400 outages impacting about 2,000 customers were without power. Southwest suburban Merrionette Park was part of those numbers earlier Wednesday night, after high winds sent a tree limb down and turned and caused a blackout for the entire neighborhood.

In Chicago's Garfield Ridge neighborhood, a branch came within feet of damaging vehicles. Winds of 50 mph proved to be too much for huge limbs and power lines too.

Along Cicero Avenue in southwest suburban Burbank, power was cut to an entire strip mall off 87th Street—forcing businesses to shut down early.

Farther south in Crestwood, there was a fire at a condominium complex.

"It was an unstoppable fire," said Larry Berndt. "I mean, it was—it was really roaring."

Fire crews battled whipping winds and freezing temperatures as they fought the blaze.

"They needed more pressure, it seemed like, for their hoses," Berndt said, "but they got it taken care of, but it definitely wasn't an easy feat."

Berndt lives across the street from the building where the fire broke out, and rushed to help a resident stumbling out of the building before fire crews arrived.

"So I ran over and the same time a woman police officer was running over," he said. "Me and her grabbed the guy—he was in out of consciousness on the floor, on the ground there—grabbed him, lifted him up, pulled him to the street."

By the time Berndt got to the other side, he heard and saw an explosion.

"Glass few out," he said. "There were just sparks and embers coming out towards the streets."

The 12-unit building at 5700 W. 128th St. in Crestwood was destroyed by the fire. The Crestwood Fire Department said two people were taken to hospital by ambulance. Their conditions were unknown.

Yet Berndt was thinking of them, and of those displaced on such a cold, chilly night.

"After talking to some of the neighbors and see they will be out of their house in this cold weather—I guess anytime of the year, but around Christmastime—it's just really sad," he said.

There was no indication as to the cause of the fire in Crestwood late Wednesday.

At 10 p.m. in the southwest suburbs, the winds began to pick up significantly—sending snow drifting along 115th Street in Merrionette Park.

Just before that time, the National Weather Service issued a snow squall warning for eastern DuPage and central and southern Cook counties until 10:15 p.m. A dangerous snow squall extending from Hanover Park to Stickney was moving southeast at 30 mph.

Another snow squall warning was issued until 11:15 p.m. for northeastern Will, southeastern DuPage, and southeastern Cook counties in Illinois, and Lake County in Indiana.

The NWS warned that gusty winds and blowing snow could cause a rapid and dangerous drop in visibility.