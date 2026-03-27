Strong storms topple tree onto cars in Lakeview off Seminary near Belmont

Thursday night's strong storms brought in some intense winds and left some damage in their wake.

Lines of storms Tuesday brought downpours and hail in some areas starting in the afternoon. O'Hare Airport was also on a ground stop and then ground delay for a period in the early evening due to the thunderstorms.

While more serious threats of isolated tornadoes never materialized, and most of the area was spared thunderstorm warnings, a the high winds did cause some damage. A CBS News Chicago photographer spotted a massive downed tree in Lakeview, off Seminary at Belmont.

The tree toppled onto parked cars on the street, causing major damage. By Friday morning the tree had been removed but the damaged cars remained.