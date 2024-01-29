String of robberies reported overnight across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A string of robberies were reported overnight across the city.

At 2:24 a.m., A 35-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman were walking on the sidewalk, in the 500 block of West Diversey, when four men got out of a black sedan, according to Chicago police. The offenders forced the man to the ground and took the victim's wallets and phones at gunpoint.

Around 2:40 a.m., two women were walking in the 900 block of West Weed Street when an armed man got out of a black sedan. Chicago police said the man took off with the victim's purse, phones, and other items. Police confirmed, there were three other men inside the sedan at the time of the robbery.

Then, around 3:15 a.m., a 55-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk, in the first block of East 11th Street, when four men got out of a black sedan. The offenders hit the man in the face with a handgun, took the victim's wallet and backpack at gunpoint, and left the scene.

No arrests have been made.

Police are investigating and have not confirmed if the robberies are connected.