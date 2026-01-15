Chicago Streets and Sanitation tow truck driver charged with stealing 3 vehicles

A Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation tow truck driver has been charged with stealing at least three vehicles while he was on the job.

Henry Solomon Jr., 48, has been charged with one count of aggravated possession of a stolen motor vehicle, three counts of vehicle theft conspiracy, four counts of official misconduct, and three counts of conspiracy to commit theft, according to the Illinois Attorney General's office.

The indictment against Solomon, filed in Cook County Circuit Court last month, accuses him of conspiring with two other people to steal three vehicles between December 2022 and February 2023.

"It is especially egregious when an individual charged with working on behalf of the public breaks the law for their own financial gain," Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul said in a statement.

Solomon pleaded guilty to all charges on Wednesday, and was due back in court on March 12.

If convicted, he faces up to 15 years in prison for the charge of aggravated possession of a stolen motor vehicle, up to 7 years for each of the vehicle theft conspiracy charges, and up to 5 years for the conspiracy to commit theft charges.