Street takeover blocks road with people, vehicles in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood

A pickup truck was seen doing doughnuts in the road during a street takeover in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood early Sunday morning.

Video taken around 3 a.m. showed the street takeover in progress at 18th and Canal streets, an area dominated by warehouses and wholesale businesses between the Dan Ryan Expressway and the South Branch of the Chicago River.

Dozens of people and cars were seen blocking the road during the takeover.

CBS News Chicago reached out to Chicago police to see if anyone was arrested or injured in the takeover. There was no immediate comment.