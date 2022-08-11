Street closures start Thursday in Old Town neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) – Street closures and parking restrictions are in effect starting Thursday night until Monday morning in Old Town.

Several streets south of North Avenue will be impacted, including the 1300 to 1500 block of North Hudson Avenue, the 400 to 500 block of West Evergreen Avenue, the 1300 to 1500 block of North Sedgwick Street, the 1300 to 1500 block of North Cleveland Avenue, the 400 to 500 block of West Blackhawk Street, and 400 to 500 block of West Goethe Street.

The affected blocks are in a residential area that includes the Marshall Field Garden Apartments and Evergreen Terrace Apartments, and is near the northernmost part of the former Cabrini-Green housing development site.

It's unclear exactly why the streets are closing, but in a notice to residents, Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd) said the closures are "an additional safety measure for police patrolling any potential disturbances."

Police are on guard in case of gang activity on the anniversary of a previous gang shooting.

If you need access to one of these blocks, you may be asked to show ID.