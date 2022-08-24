Watch CBS News
Street closures expected as emergency crews respond to gas leak in Aurora

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Emergency crews in Aurora are responding to a gas leak.

Police and fire officials are on the scene in the area of New York Street and Ohio Street between Farnsworth Avenue. Police said there has been a report of gas and visible flames. 

Traffic is being diverted at this time and police asking that you avoid the area.   

