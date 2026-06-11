Man rescued from collapsed home after Streator, Illinois tornado with help of storm chaser-video journalist

Storm chaser Scott Lasker was in Streator, Illinois for a tornado outbreak when he found himself suddenly helping to rescue a trapped homeowner.

Lasker, who is also a video journalist, told CBS News Chicago he had gone to Streator for the severe weather outbreak. He had been able to get pretty close to shoot a huge tornado touchdown. Lasker said in his opinion, the tornado was at least an EF-2 in strength and size.

After shooting the storm, he found himself in south Streator, which has reportedly suffered the worst of the damage from the storm. He was shooting some of the damage to a neighborhood when he said he heard a woman, about 100 yards away, screaming for help.

Lasker ran over to find the woman's husband was stuck in the rubble of their leveled home.

He said he gave the woman his camera and she continued to film as he tried to help others lift a heavy door off her husband's leg. Then two police officers arrived and finished rescuing the man.

"Very crazy stuff," Lasker said.

Lasker said the man was the only person stuck in the rubble; his wife was OK. He said the man was bleeding when he was pulled out and appeared to have some broken bones, but he believes the man will be OK as well.

At least 10 reports of tornadoes have been documented in Illinois Thursday night, largely in the far south and southwest suburbs of CHicago, with a huge slow-moving severe weather front causing major damage as it makes its way east.