Free books in a northwest suburban front yard lead to the unhappiest ending for the person behind a little library.

A mom in Streamwood offered a place for people to get books, but it's what else she put in the yard that has upset some neighbors.

At the corner of Streamwood and Grow Lane is the Little Free Library outside of Tiffany Manzano's home.

In the left box, there are books for kids, and in the right box, books for adults. Right smack in the middle are mailboxes for neighbors to write sweet notes.

"It kind of helps, you know, I put a little joy in the world, and other people are putting joy back into what we're doing together," Manzano said.

She created this little free library by herself, but it came with struggles.

What started as a place for people to pick up and drop off books slowly turned into her helping out the community —at no cost — simply out of the goodness of her heart.

"They're asking for water. Sometimes, my kids' friends are hungry, so I put a little free pantry there. I put canned food to bring home. I put diapers, wipes, toiletries — just all sorts of things for free."

However, some in the neighborhood weren't too pleased with what was in her front yard — clutter surrounding the food and books.

Manzano was hit with two $50 tickets, which the village says were for debris and general lawn maintenance.

"I apologize. I take 100% responsibility and accountability. I've been on six months, unpaid, medical leave at home, and I wasn't on top of things," she said.

The Village says about two weeks ago, they also fined her $200. The Village says the violations have nothing to do with the free little library, but everything else that used to surround it.

Manzano says the code enforcement staff couldn't clarify what rules she broke.

At a court hearing on Tuesday, a judge came up with a compromise.

"Even after court, they still can't tell me where I'm violating a code. There's just all these things. 'Oh, it's different. Oh, it's really big. Oh, it's an eyesore. It's not everyone's cup of tea.' I'm not everyone's cup of tea. I am me. No one gets to take that from me, tell me who I am."

Manzano says the judge told her she has until Tuesday, Dec. 1, to get rid of the newspaper box at the library.