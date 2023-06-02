Here's how to watch the first live stream of Mars

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Don't miss your chance to see a live stream that's "out of this world."

The first live images taken directly from Mars will be streamed by the the European Space Agency for an hour. You can watch the red planet's live-streaming debut on the CBS 2 Youtube channel.

Friday marks the 20th Anniversary of the start of the agency's Mars Express. That mission's task is to take 3D images of the planet's surface.

