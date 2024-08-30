Storms return Friday in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Rain showers are arriving Friday morning, but as this initial line pushes towards Chicago, it will weaken and break up.

Throughout the morning hours, expect on-and-off rain showers, with potentially a rumble of thunder. Temperatures will start in the middle 70s for most. Highs will max out in the upper 80s this afternoon, staying humid.

During the afternoon, more rain and storms will fire up, with a low severe threat today (Marginal risk 1/5), mainly for damaging wind gusts and hail. Just to be on the safe side, make sure to stay prepared.

Overnight, skies dry out as the rain diminishes, with lows becoming much cooler in the middle 60s.

Cool, dry, and not as humid weather conditions take hold of the weather forecast for the long holiday weekend. Throughout the weekend, plentiful sunshine will brighten our skies, with temperatures staying near-normal on Saturday with a high of 85. Sunday is a little cooler, with highs in the upper 70s.

For beachgoers on Sunday and Monday, stronger northerly winds are expected, creating beach hazards along the southern Lake Michigan Shoreline.

Wave heights will be high, and rip currents are likely.

Other than the wind component of the forecast, Labor Day looks great for grilling. Highs will be cool in the middle 70s with lots of sunshine.