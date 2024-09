Storms in Chicago on Friday afternoon

Storms in Chicago on Friday afternoon

Storms in Chicago on Friday afternoon

CHICAGO (CBS) — Rain relief is on the way for the Chicago area.

Early morning rain wraps up by daybreak Friday morning as highs climb to the upper 80s.

Thunderstorms are expected Friday night, with highest chances south and east of the city. Gusty winds are the main storm threat ahead.

Storms are expected to clear by Friday night.

Dry and hot conditions are expected Saturday.

Storm chances increase for Sunday and Monday.