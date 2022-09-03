Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago First Alert Weather: Storms by late afternoon

By Ed Curran

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A mostly sunny Saturday with changing conditions by afternoon. A cold front comes through, spins the wind to the NE and brings the waves up on Lake Michigan. It will likely bring us storms by late afternoon.

thumbnail-screen-shot-2022-09-03-at-2-12-04-am.png
CBS News Chicago
thumbnail-screen-shot-2022-09-03-at-2-12-41-am.png
CBS News Chicago
thumbnail-screen-shot-2022-09-03-at-2-11-49-am.png
CBS News Chicago

Sunday is partly sunny with a slight chance for a shower or two after 1 p.m. The wind off the lake makes for hazardous swimming conditions with an advisory from Saturday at 4 p.m until Sunday at 4 p.m. Waves up to 6 feet.

thumbnail-screen-shot-2022-09-03-at-2-18-28-am.png
CBS News Chicago
screen-shot-2022-09-03-at-2-18-46-am.png

Stats

Normal High- 80

Friday's High- 86

Today- 84

Sunrise- 6:19am

Forecast-

BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT. IN EFFECT 4PM SAT TO 4PM SUN. UP TO 6 FOOT WAVES.

Today- Mostly sunny with a 50% chance of scattered storms by late afternoon. High of 84.

Tonight- Rain chance ends by midnight. Mostly cloudy with a low of 65. 

Sunday- Partly sunny skies, isolated afternoon shower chance, a cooler high of 78.

Labor Day- Partly cloudy and 79.

thumbnail-screen-shot-2022-09-02-at-6-06-07-pm.png
National Weather Service
thumbnail-screen-shot-2022-09-03-at-2-29-10-am.png
CBS News Chicago
Ed Curran
edcurran-2.jpg

Ed Curran serves as a meteorologist and reporter for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on September 3, 2022 / 8:25 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.