Chicago First Alert Weather: Storms by late afternoon

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A mostly sunny Saturday with changing conditions by afternoon. A cold front comes through, spins the wind to the NE and brings the waves up on Lake Michigan. It will likely bring us storms by late afternoon.

Sunday is partly sunny with a slight chance for a shower or two after 1 p.m. The wind off the lake makes for hazardous swimming conditions with an advisory from Saturday at 4 p.m until Sunday at 4 p.m. Waves up to 6 feet.

Stats

Normal High- 80

Friday's High- 86

Today- 84

Sunrise- 6:19am

Forecast-

BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT. IN EFFECT 4PM SAT TO 4PM SUN. UP TO 6 FOOT WAVES.

Today- Mostly sunny with a 50% chance of scattered storms by late afternoon. High of 84.

Tonight- Rain chance ends by midnight. Mostly cloudy with a low of 65.

Sunday- Partly sunny skies, isolated afternoon shower chance, a cooler high of 78.

Labor Day- Partly cloudy and 79.

National Weather Service

