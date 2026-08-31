Storms bring heavy rain, lightning for Monday morning commute

A round of storms blew through the Chicago area as commuters headed to work Monday morning.

The storms brought heavy rain and thunder and lightning to parts of the area, and prompted two separate ground stops at O'Hare International Airport.

Flights at O'Hare were also delayed 42 minutes on Monday due to the storms.

The storms Monday morning did not prompt any severe weather watches or warnings.

Highs will be in the upper 80s on Monday, followed by the 90s Tuesday and Wednesday. The sticky air mass will make it feel like we are in the 100-to-105-degree range Tuesday and Wednesday.

Since it will be so hot and humid, chances for rain and storms can be expected pretty much each and every day this week.