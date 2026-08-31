Watch CBS News
Local News

Storms bring heavy rain, lightning for Monday morning commute

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a digital producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
Read Full Bio
Adam Harrington,
Kylee Miller
Kylee Miller
Meteorologist
Kylee Miller is designated as a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist by the American Meteorological Society. You can watch her on CBS Chicago.
Read Full Bio
Kylee Miller

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

A round of storms blew through the Chicago area as commuters headed to work Monday morning.

The storms brought heavy rain and thunder and lightning to parts of the area, and prompted two separate ground stops at O'Hare International Airport.

Flights at O'Hare were also delayed 42 minutes on Monday due to the storms.

The storms Monday morning did not prompt any severe weather watches or warnings.

Highs will be in the upper 80s on Monday, followed by the 90s Tuesday and Wednesday. The sticky air mass will make it feel like we are in the 100-to-105-degree range Tuesday and Wednesday.

Since it will be so hot and humid, chances for rain and storms can be expected pretty much each and every day this week.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue