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Storm threat approaching Chicago area on Sunday

By
Mary Kay Kleist
Mary Kay Kleist
Meteorologist
Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.
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Mary Kay Kleist,
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

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Another round of storms are expected to hit the Chicago area on Sunday. 

Scattered storms move in by midday into the early afternoon with a squall line of severe storms taking shape into the evening. The main window of the severe weather threat is 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. 

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Damaging winds and an isolated tornado threat. 

Cold front passes overnight into Monday. Blowing snow Monday morning with 2" to 4" possible. High winds will create hazardous travel.

CBS News Chicago meteorologists will provide updates. 

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