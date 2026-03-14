Storm threat approaching Chicago area on Sunday

Another round of storms are expected to hit the Chicago area on Sunday.

Scattered storms move in by midday into the early afternoon with a squall line of severe storms taking shape into the evening. The main window of the severe weather threat is 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Damaging winds and an isolated tornado threat.

Cold front passes overnight into Monday. Blowing snow Monday morning with 2" to 4" possible. High winds will create hazardous travel.

CBS News Chicago meteorologists will provide updates.